Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Sindh govt invites Chinese EV bus maker to set up plant in Karachi

9:17 PM | February 05, 2025
Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon held a meeting with a Chinese electric vehicle bus manufacturer in Beijing today and invited the company to establish an EV bus manufacturing plant in Karachi.  

Speaking on the occasion, he said Sindh government will provide all facilities to the investors including tax remission, provision of land and making the regulatory process easy.

He said the provincial government is committed to modernizing the transport system in the province and steps are also being taken to reduce omission of carbon.

Officials of the Chinese EV Bus company welcomed the invitation extended by the Sindh transport minister and expressed interest in reviewing the investment opportunities in the province.

