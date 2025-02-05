Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Sukkur DC oversees anti-polio campaign

Staff Reporter
February 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Sukkur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja MB Dharejo on Tuesday conducted a thorough inspection of the anti-polio vaccination process on Wednesday, visiting various designated vaccination spots, toll plazas, and hospitals this inspection was part of the second day of the campaign. DC Dharejo engaged with polio workers, listening to their concerns and assuring them of his cooperation he emphasised the importance of their role in the national effort to eradicate polio, directing them to be vigilant in inoculating children who may have missed vaccination due to travel. Furthermore, DC Dharejo urged transporters to collaborate with polio workers stationed at the Sukkur toll plaza, facilitating the vaccination process this inspection underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the success of the anti-polio campaign.

Staff Reporter

