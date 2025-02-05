Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Sukkur SSP’s prompt action reunites missing child with family

Our Staff Reporter
February 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  The Sukkur Police, under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan, successfully reunited an 8-year-old boy, Muhammad Hussain Chachar, with his family.

According to a release issued here on Tuesday, the boy had gone missing after leaving his madrasa, sparking a frantic search by his relatives.

Upon receiving the information, SSP Azhar Khan sprang into action, instructing DSP Pano Aqil Abdul Sattar Phul and SHO Baji Sheikh police station Ubaid-ur-Rehman Daharejo to launch a thorough search operation. The police team employed an effective strategy, scouring the area and gathering information, which ultimately led to the safe recovery of the missing boy.

The child’s family expressed their gratitude to SSP Azhar Khan and the police team for their tireless efforts in reuniting them with their loved one. This successful operation is a testament to the Sukkur Police’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

Sukkur Police continues crackdown on social evils, arrest 8 suspects

In a successful operation, the Sukkur Police, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan on Tuesday arrested eight suspects involved in illegal activities, including gambling and betting.

The operation was carried out at an Akra Parchi (gambling den) in the Pano Aqil area, where police seized various gambling games, Akra Parchi boxes, five mobile phones, and Rs25,400 in cash.

The arrested suspects include Harish Chand, Rajesh, Kundan Das, Mehdi Hassan Sheikh, Basit Ali, Munthar Kalhoro, Shamsuddin, and Zeeshan Sheikh.

 A case had been registered against them under the Gambling Act.

SSP Azhar Khan commended the police team for their excellent work and directed them to intensify their operations against social evils.

 This crackdown is part of the Sukkur Police’s efforts to maintain law and order in the city and ensure public safety.

Our Staff Reporter

