Sweden school shooting death toll climbs to 11

The death toll from a shooting in a central Sweden school has risen to 11, with the perpetrator believed to be among the dead, police said on Wednesday.

Authorities have yet to confirm the number of injured, with police warning that the death toll could rise, the SVT broadcaster reported.

"We do not have a complete picture at this time regarding the number of injured," police spokesman Fredrik Svedemyr said.

He added that the situation remains uncertain for those receiving medical treatment.

"Since we also do not have any information about the injury situation for those being treated in hospital, there is unfortunately a risk that the number will not stop at eleven," Svedemyr said.

The shooting took place at around 12.33 p.m. local time (1133GMT) on Tuesday, targeting the adult education center that is located on a campus with other schools at the Campus Risbergska in Orebro, a city 200 kilometers (124 miles) west of Stockholm.

Police noted that authorities believe the perpetrator is among the dead and that officials do not expect further attacks.

The police added that the perpetrator acted alone, but the motive for the attack is not yet clear.

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia visited the grounds of the school on Wednesday where the Nordic country's worst mass shooting took place.

Speaking to local media, the king and queen said they are appalled by the incident. Silvia said, "Where did the beautiful Sweden go? I really want to ask everyone to help build it up again."

As a sign of solidarity and to pay respect for the victims of the attack at the education center, the European and Swedish flags are flown at half-staff in front of all the parliament buildings until Thursday at 8 a.m. (0700GMT) as it is decided by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.