‘Thank You Pakistan’ posters appear in Srinagar

SRINAGAR - Posters reading “Thank You Pakistan” appeared in various areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as Pakistani nation prepares to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the posters, featuring the flag of Pakistan, were seen in several parts of the valley, including Srinagar. The posters expressed gratitude to the people of Pakistan for effectively advocating the case of the Kashmiri people at international forums. The posters were displayed in occupied Kashmir ahead of Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed annually on February 5 in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, and abroad to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people enduring severe Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

Through these posters, the Kashmiri people reaffirmed their commitment to continue their struggle for freedom from Indian oppression.

Kashmir Solidarity Day was first observed on February 5, 1990, when the entire political leadership of Pakistan unanimously expressed solidarity with the people of IIOJK.