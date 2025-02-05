Wednesday, February 05, 2025
The Burden of Inflation

February 05, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

In this era of development, while other nations make significant strides, our country struggles to secure an IMF loan for basic necessities like food and fuel. To obtain this loan, the government has agreed to stringent conditions set by the IMF. Unfortunately, the burden of these economic measures, particularly inflation, falls on the common people.

Every passing day brings new hardships. Providing for children’s education, managing household expenses, and paying utility bills have all become increasingly difficult. Government promises alone are not enough; tangible steps must be taken to revitalise the economy.

A key solution lies in industrial development, which has long been neglected by successive governments. Establishing industries would create employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth. Furthermore, ensuring fairness in laws and policies is crucial. The vast disparity between the rich and the poor, where the law treats them differently, continues to hinder national progress. Addressing these issues requires collective action, but complacency remains widespread. Without meaningful change, the hardships will persist.

Modi’s Kashmir delusion

MUJEEB REHMAN,

Larkana.

