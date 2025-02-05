Three peace committee members shot dead in terrorist attacks in KP

PESHAWAR - At least three members of the peace committees were killed by terrorists in different parts of KP province, police officials said on Tuesday.

According to local police officials, terrorists killed two peace committee members identified as Haji Sher Mohammad and Abrar, in New Bagh area of Khyber district. The victims were abducted by the militants a couple of days ago. Security forces confirmed that the bodies of the victims were still under the custody of the banned terrorist organisation.

In another incident, a prayer leader was by unidentified gunmen in Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday. Police said the incident took place in Darra Pezu area where six armed men help up Qari Sanaullah outside the mosque and shot him dead. The deceased was said to be an English teacher at a private school and a prominent member of the peace committee in his village, Pahar Khel Pakka.

Following the attack, the gunmen fled on their motorcycles. A case was registered by the police against unknown individuals on the complaint of the victim’s wife. However, no arrest was made till late Tuesday. Further investigation was underway.

On the other hand, the evacuation of people from clashes-hit Kurram district to Peshawar via helicopter continued on Tuesday. According to the district administration, more than 200 individuals were safely transported to the provincial capital so far. According to officials, three flights shifted local people including women, children and patients to Peshawar. Meanwhile, the administration confirmed that the supply of medicines and food to the district was being ensured.

In Kurram district, the demolition of bunkers is underway as part of the peace agreement between rival factions and over 30 out of more than 250 Bunkers were demolished under the police supervision.

Official sources said on Tuesday the peace accord, signed on January 4, 2025, between the Alizai and Bagan tribes, followed by residents’ commitment to surrendering their weapons in phases within 15 days, and the dismantling of bunkers is expected to be completed by the end of February. Authorities have been demolishing the bunkers using explosives, with the process initiated on January 10. Both parties are actively participating in Jirgas to ensure the agreement’s implementation. To support the affected population, 453 vehicles carrying food and essential supplies have reached Kurram.

In a recent jirga held in Peshawar, both sides agreed to reopen the main highway and other key roads while continuing dialogue to sustain peace efforts.

The Kurram administration had requested Rs 600 million in compensation for the losses suffered by both parties. The provincial government has also demanded the handover of those involved in attacks on Deputy Commissioner Lower Kurram Javedullah Mehsud and Assistant Commissioner Upper Kurram Saeed Manan. The peace jirga has assured full cooperation with the authorities regarding these demands.

The dismantling of bunkers and the surrendering of weapons are seen as crucial steps toward restoring lasting peace in the region. The local administration, along with tribal elders, continues to work diligently to ensure the successful implementation of the peace agreement.