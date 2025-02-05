Ukraine’s politics warms up as US focuses on war’s endgame

KYIV - After Russia’s 2022 invasion, Ukraine’s normally febrile political life was becalmed under martial law. But there have been growing signs of activity picking up, as the United States has set its sights on finishing the war with Russia quickly. In the past week, one Ukrainian political camp has accused President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s team of caring more about elections than the war, Kyiv’s mayor has said a presidential appointee is sabotaging his work and opposition figures have been traveling overseas.

“It’s to do with Trump, the expectation that there will be negotiations. ... The activity has increased, there’s clearly more domestic political nervousness,” said Volodymyr Fesenko, a Kyiv-based political analyst. Russian missile kills four, wounds 20 in east Ukraine A Russian missile fired Tuesday on the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum killed four people and wounded 17, the governor of the broader Kharkiv region said on social media. Izyum, which had a population of around 45,000 people before the Russian invasion launched in February 2022, was occupied for several months the beginning of the war before being retaken by Ukraine.

But Russian forces were making gains in the region and undoing the advances Kyiv’s army made in their 2022 counter offensive, while stepping up bombardments here. “According to initial reports, the occupiers used a ballistic missile. Four people were killed,” Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram, adding that five people had been hospitalised. In an update he said that 20 people had been wounded in the strike that targeted the centre of the town, which lies some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the front line.