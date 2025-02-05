UN agency warns USAID suspension puts millions of women, girls at risk

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) warned Tuesday that the suspension of U.S. foreign aid programs has placed millions of vulnerable women and girls in crisis zones at life-threatening risk.

Speaking at a UN briefing, Pio Smith, UNFPA’s Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, said the agency has been forced to halt key services in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh following the US administration’s Jan. 24 decision to pause nearly all foreign aid programs for a 90-day review.

“I am deeply concerned that millions of women and girls now face life-threatening risks due to the lack of access to UNFPA’s crucial services,” Smith said.

In Afghanistan, where maternal mortality rates are among the highest globally, over 9 million people will lose access to health and protection services. The suspension of nearly 600 mobile health teams, family health houses, and counseling centers is expected to have severe consequences, Smith said.

“Every two hours, a mother dies from preventable pregnancy complications,” he noted. “Without UNFPA’s support, even more lives will be lost.”

Smith warned that between 2025 and 2028, the absence of US support could lead to 1,200 additional maternal deaths and 109,000 unintended pregnancies in Afghanistan alone.

The funding halt will also cut off 1.7 million people in Pakistan, including 1.2 million Afghan refugees, from sexual and reproductive health services as over 60 health facilities close. In Bangladesh, nearly 600,000 people, including Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, will be affected.

“This is not about statistics. This is about real lives,” Smith emphasized.

Despite setbacks, he said UNFPA remains committed to providing care, noting it assisted over 13 million people in Afghanistan last year. However, the agency requires over $308 million in 2025 to sustain its programs in the three countries.

The US has historically been a key donor to UNFPA, and Smith expressed hope that Washington would maintain its leadership in global development.

“What happens when our work is not funded?” he asked. “Women give birth alone, in unsanitary conditions. Newborns die from preventable causes. Survivors of gender-based violence have nowhere to turn.”

Smith urged the US to continue its partnership with UNFPA to mitigate suffering among women and families affected by crises they did not cause.