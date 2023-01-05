RAWALPINDI - Two armed robbers shot dead a shopkeeper over showing resistance during a dacoity bid on a mobile shop located at Chakri Road, informed sources on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Liaquat Ali, they said. Police registered a case under sections 302 and 392 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and began investigation, they said.
According to source, a man namely Muhammad Shakil told Police Station (PS) Dhamial that his two sons Liaquat Ali and Babar Ali were sitting in their auto spare parts shop located at Pir Mehar Ali Shah Town on Chakri Road when they heard noise from an adjacent mobile shop. He added that both of his sons rushed towards the mobile shop when they spotted an armed robber standing outside the shop while the second one was collecting mobile phones in a shopping bag.
“The armed robbers shouted at my sons to not move from their place and in the meanwhile he shot at and injured Liaquat Ali,” he said, adding that the dacoits managed to escape on a motorcycle towards Bakra Mandi. He said Liaquat died of bullet injuries while being shifted to hospital for medical treatment. He asked police to register a case and arrest the robbers. Police lodged a case and began an investigation with no arrest or recovery.