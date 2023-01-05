Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two armed robbers shot dead a shopkeeper over show­ing resistance during a dacoity bid on a mobile shop located at Chakri Road, informed sources on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Lia­quat Ali, they said. Police registered a case under sections 302 and 392 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and began investi­gation, they said.

According to source, a man namely Muhammad Shakil told Police Sta­tion (PS) Dhamial that his two sons Liaquat Ali and Babar Ali were sit­ting in their auto spare parts shop located at Pir Mehar Ali Shah Town on Chakri Road when they heard noise from an ad­jacent mobile shop. He added that both of his sons rushed towards the mobile shop when they spotted an armed robber standing outside the shop while the second one was collecting mobile phones in a shopping bag.

“The armed robbers shouted at my sons to not move from their place and in the meanwhile he shot at and injured Lia­quat Ali,” he said, adding that the dacoits managed to escape on a motorcy­cle towards Bakra Mandi. He said Liaquat died of bullet injuries while be­ing shifted to hospital for medical treatment. He asked police to regis­ter a case and arrest the robbers. Police lodged a case and began an inves­tigation with no arrest or recovery.