LAHORE - The 20-K Cup T20 Tourna­ment will commence today (Thursday) with hosts Model Town Greens Club taking on Pindi Gymkhana in the inau­gural match here at Model Town Greens ground.

The event, which involves altogether 20 top most local clubs of the city, promises exciting cricket in the short­est version of the game. Apart from the hosts ground, Mod­el Town Greens, four other grounds of the city will hold the matches of the competi­tion, which has been spon­sored by Nabeel Ahmad, who is also the patron of this an­nual activity.

The competition, previous­ly known as Col Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cup, is being organized to pay hom­age to Nabeel’s father in rec­ognition of his services for the homeland. The event of­fers total prize money of Rs one million with special cash prizes for top performers.

According to Nabeel Ah­mad, the prime objective of holding this event on annual basis is to revive club cricket and tape new talent. “While living in America, I am con­tributing in a national duty to promote cricket as collective efforts are needed to infuse a new life in Pakistan’s dying club cricket,” said Nabeel, who himself is a former cricketer.

On Friday (January 6), Model Town Greens will play against P&T Gymkhana at Model Town Greens ground at 11:00 am in Pool A while in Pool B, Cricket Centre Club will vie against Yu Slim Cricket Club at Cricket Centre ground at 11:00 am.