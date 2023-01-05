Share:

RAWALPINDI - The administration is finalizing a plan to install 4,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cam­eras under Rawalpindi Safe City Project on the roads to monitor all the city areas.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, Commis­sioner Saqib Manan had chaired a meeting to review progress of Rawalpindi Safe City Project.

He informed that in order to boost surveillance and keep a vigilant eye on criminal activi­ties in Rawalpindi, the Punjab government had decided to en­ter into an agreement with the Safe City Authority to install CCTV cameras in the city.

The meeting was informed that 950 locations had been identified in Rawalpindi where around 4,000 cameras would be installed to monitor the city. These CCTV cameras would work under an integrated sys­tem which would help control crime and improve law and order situation in the city, he added. The project would help the police and the local adminis­tration in traffic signal manage­ment besides vehicle surveil­lance and tracking. The project would also play a key role in ensuring security during impor­tant public events.

He said that modern technology is used all over the world to main­tain law and order in big cities, traffic control and other civic fa­cilities and this system would also be used in Rawalpindi city. The spokesman said that a control and command center would be estab­lished at the City Police Office.

It would regulate swift emer­gency and police responses, such as intelligent traffic manage­ment, dispatch of police units, Rescue 1122 response, criminal identification and virtual sur­veillance, he added.