Water and Power Development Authority chairman retired Lt-Gen Sajjad Ghani has said the 4,320 megawatts Dasu hydropower project would start producing electricity by the end of 2026.

He said the work on the project was gaining momentum and would be completed on time.

Speaking to a group of the elders of Upper and Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts at the project site the other day, Ghani said the Wapda chief said the mega energy project being executed in Upper Kohistan would help address electricity shortfall in the country.

He said the authority had resolved all issues related to the project and was spending over Rs17 billion funds for the resettlement of displaced families.

“We are spending Rs17.34 billion on the schemes relating to resettlement, environmental management and social development in the project area,” the Wapda chief said.

The project created 3,722 jobs and around 2,000 of them were for locals, he said, adding the number would go up to 8,000.