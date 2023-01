Share:

LAHORE - The 6th RMTA National Seniors and Juniors Ten­nis Championships will be held from January 14 to 20 at DA Creek Club Karachi. The national champion­ship is being organized by Reza Mirza Tennis Academy (RMTA) and sponsored by McDonalds Pakistan. The events include juniors U-18 singles & doubles, girls U-18 singles & doubles, boys U-16 singles & doubles, boys U-14 singles & doubles, girls U-14 singles & doubles, boys/ girls U-12 singles & doubles, boys/girls U-10 singles & doubles, seniors 35 plus singles, seniors 45 plus doubles & seniors 55 plus singles. This is PTF Grade-I Tournament and all outsta­tion main draw junior play­ers are entitled to economy class railway fare and daily allowances as per PTF rules. Last date of sending entry is Jan 11 to M Khalid Rehmani (referee) at 03003607209. Reza Ali Mirza is the tourna­ment director.