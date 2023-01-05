Share:

The 95th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) is being observed today (Thursday) throughout the country.

The programmes of 95th birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will start with the recitation of Holy Quran at his grave in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh after which floral wreaths will be laid at the grave of founding father of PPP and special prayers will be held for the departed soul.

Functions will be held in all big and small cities of the country where main as well as local leadership of the PPP will address and will discuss life and political vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Cakes will be cut at the end of the functions to mark the birthday of the PPP founder.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was born on January 5, 1928 in Larkana. His father, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto, was the dewan of the princely state of Junagadh.

Educated at Berkeley and Oxford, Bhutto trained as a barrister at Lincoln s Inn. He entered politics as one of President Iskander Mirza s cabinet members, before being assigned several ministries during President Ayub Khan’s military rule.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto founded Pakistan People’s Party in 1967. He served as the 4th President of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973. He became prime minister of Pakistan on 14 August 1973 after parliament unanimously approved a new constitution in 1973.

The PPP won the 1977 parliamentary elections; however, a conservative alliance alleged widespread rigging and civil disorder escalated across Pakistan.

On 5 July 1977, chief of army staff General Zia-ul-Haq deposed Bhutto in a bloodless coup, and had the former prime minister controversially tried and executed by the Supreme Court in 1979 for authorising the murder of a political opponent, Ahmad Raza Khan Kasuri.

Former President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday felicitated the supporters of the party on the birth anniversary of the founding chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Quaid-e-Awam was still ruling over the hearts of millions of people even after 43 years of his judicial killing, he said in his message issued by his office on the birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Asif Zardari said the graves of the murderers of the people’s leader, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and those who were involved in his assassination conspiracy were deserted.

Former president said Quaid-e-Awam was a gift bestowed upon the people that had been oppressed and exploited for a long time and added that Quaid-e-Awam taught the people how to think, speak and live with dignity.

He said the Quaid-e-Awam clashed with the powerful forces of the world for Pakistan’s nuclear capability.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave right to have a passport to every citizen, so they could make their country proud in any corner of the world.