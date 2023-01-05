Share:

ISLAMABAD - Agro Trade Promotion Committee of the Islam­abad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (ICCI) expressed con­cerns over the Capital Development Author­ity (CDA)’s plan to con­struct a slaughterhouse in Sector I-11/4 of Is­lamabad at an area of over five acres of land.

The fruit and veg­etable businesses need a hygienic environment while the existence of an abattoir near Sabzi Mandi (vegetable mar­ket) would create un­hygienic conditions and negatively impact the health of fruit and veg­etable consumers, they said. Therefore, they strongly opposed this move and called upon the CDA to cancel this project immediately in the larger interest of the citizens.

Addressing the meet­ing, ICCI Acting Presi­dent Faad Waheed said that fruits and vegeta­bles businesses need a neat and clean environ­ment, but the construc­tion of a slaughterhouse in the vicinity of Sabzi Mandi in Islamabad would be against the interest of these busi­nesses as it would cre­ate a bad smell in the area and affect the envi­ronment.

He said that the con­cerns of the business community of Sabzi Mandi are genuine and stressed that the CDA should reconsider its plan of constructing an abattoir near the largest fruits and vegetables market of the twin cit­ies and move this facil­ity out of the city to save the businesses and citi­zens from its unhealthy consequences.

ICCI Vice President Engineer Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar said that according to the SOP of the UN Food and Agriculture Orga­nization (UNFAO), the slaughterhouse should be away from residen­tial areas and empha­sized that CDA should follow the internation­al practice for setting up this facility away from the city.

Tahir Ayub, Convener, Agro Trade Promotion Committee of ICCI said that the I-11/4 sector is already facing the issue of water short­age while an abundant supply of potable water and adequate facilities for treatment and dis­posal are required for a slaughterhouse, which is not possible in the said area.

He urged the CDA to immediately withdraw this project to save the Sabzi Mandi businesses from its harmful conse­quences.

He further said that Sabzi Mandi is also fac­ing double taxation from the Market Com­mittee and CDA, which is unjustified.

He said that after the establishment of the Market Committee, CDA is not doing any devel­opment works in Sabzi Mandi due to which the condition of its infra­structure and other ser­vices has deteriorated