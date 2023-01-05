Share:

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan should use the National Assembly floor to convince the lawmakers of the need to immediately hold the general election in the country.

Mr Iqbal stated that if anyone wanted to contribute to the government’s struggle for reforming economy and restoring peace in the country, he was welcome to join us. “The country demands unity,” he added. Elections, he said, would be held on time.

Responding to PTI’s concerns about the country’s economic default, he said the PTI was adding fuel to the fire. “The PTI must stay silent as the world is expressing solidarity with the country,” he added.