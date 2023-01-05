Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid gave a lecture to the officers under training in the Management and Professional Development Department. Speaking on the occasion Yasmin said that all means are being used to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab. According to a third party survey, 97pc of the people of Punjab are satisfied with the health card service.

We are committed to ensure maternal and child health in Punjab, she added. We are the signatory of the Sustainable Health Strategy. Eleven mother and child hospitals are being built in Punjab to ensure maternal and child health, she added. The Department of Specialized Health and Medical Education has administrative authority of 6 medical universities, 11 medical colleges, 44 nursing schools, 49 government teaching hospitals and 16 affiliated hospitals. ‘The Punjab government has given the largest budget to the health department to provide better health facilities to patients. Success of any project is linked to its continuity that is why Imran Khan’s government paid premium for three years of health cards. So far, more than 31 lakh people in Punjab have received free health facilities through the health cards. Imran Khan’s government managed Corona the best,”she added.

The provincial health minister added that 48,000 beds have been increased in the private sector under the health cards in Punjab. 25 BSL labs have been established in a short period of time during Corona. Paperless environment is being introduced in all newly built government hospitals in Punjab, she said. The Secretary Management and Professional Development Department also presented a commemorative shield to Provincial Health Minister.