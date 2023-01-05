Share:

KARACHI-Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday claimed to have recoverd 137 bottles of liquor and other drugs in separate operations in different parts of the country. An ANF team seized 137 bottles of different types of liquor from the possession of a Ghotki resident in Karachi.

In another raid, a Doha-bound passenger was arrested at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar and 100 hashish-filled capsules were recovered from his stomach. The accused was the resident of Swat.

In third operation near Karkhano Market, 1.800 grams of ice drug were recovered from a Khyber resident. The ANF has registered separate cases against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and started further investigation into them.a