With the government’s reported energy-saving policy announced, it is clear that one after the other, successive governments and their economic experts are completely out of touch with global economic patterns and what needs to be done to improve Pakistan’s financial condition. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s new policy to save on energy costs is just about as sound as former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s suggestion to use chickens to boost the national economy.

In the case of the latest policy, two provincial governments in Punjab and KP have already rejected the move, which means that the supposedly national effort is at best only regional at this point. Added to this, the idea in its essence is flawed and does not even begin to address the structural issues of both the national energy grid and the economic situation of Pakistan.

In terms of saving costs on energy, the government would be well served to first look to resolve the very real crises of energy and raw material shortfall, alongside the swelling circular debt for both electricity and gas. Year after year, governments have used subsidies in the energy and fuel sectors to provide relief to the public, however, these subsidies are skewed in favour of the richer sections of the public, which means that the government is not providing relief to those who need it most, while spending an exorbitant amount and unbalancing these key sectors as a result. Fuel and energy adjustment costs need to be accepted for starters if we are to begin correcting the mistakes of the past.

As far as the economic situation is concerned, relying on half-baked policies to look to solve problems is an ineffective strategy in the best-case scenario, but at worst, this inability to solve problems spirals into bigger issues caused as a result.

While the government is busy marketing this new savings strategy, the revenue shortfall is looming large, and the IMF will not be convinced by these efforts to hand over the next tranche. If the international lender does not change its mind, our economy will be headed down an even darker path. It is up to the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister to take braver decisions and do what is necessary to bring some much-needed stability.