LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim LeagueNawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in an alleged land grabbing case. The court directed the MNA to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Khalid Mehmood Bhatti heard the post-arrest bail application of MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested his client in a politically motivated and bogus case. He submitted that the court had sent his client to jail on judicial remand after completion of the investigations. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client as he was no longer required for investigations.