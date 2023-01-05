Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said yesterday that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto lives in the Hearst of people.

In a message on the birth anniversary of the founding chairman of PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he facilitated the Jiyalas and supporters of the Party all around the globe. He said that even after the judicial killing 43 years ago, the Quaid-e-Awam is still ruling over the hearts of millions of people. Zardari said that the graves of the murderers of the people’s leader, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and those who participated in his assassination conspiracy are deserted.

Zardari said that Quaid-e-Awam was a gift bestowed upon a people that had been oppressed and exploited for a long time. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a charismatic leader who in only a period of three years lit the candle of public consciousness due to which the fortresses of the oppressors that exploited the people crumbled. Quaid-e-Awam taught the people how to think, speak and live with dignity. Asif Ali Zardari said that Quaid-e-Awam also guided the Muslim world. He was unmatched at the negotiation table and garnered admiration from people all over the world.

In a short period of five years, not only did Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto erase all traces of the destruction left by the 1971 war but also built a new and better Pakistan, he added. Zardari said that the Quaid-eAwam clashed with the powerful forces of the world for Pakistan’s nuclear capability. He wished to create a Pakistan that was not only a force to be reckoned with, but also a selfsufficient country with vast medical and engineering capabilities based on modern, scientific research.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave every citizen the right to have a passport so they could make their country proud in any corner of the world. Zardari said that when Pakistan was setting the milestones of unprecedented development, those greedy for power occupied their country for the most despicable purposes. He said that some selfish entities made a mockery out of pakistan for sake of power.