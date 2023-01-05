Share:

Overseas Pakistanis, both professionally qualified and unskilled workers, remit money to support their dependent families living in Pakistan. Those few, who along with their dependent families have acquired foreign citizenship hardly remit, except for investment in lucrative real estate business. This being considered as foreign investment, is legally transferable back to countries, where they reside.

Pakistani expatriates, with dependent families living in Pakistan, will continue to remit their hard earned to support their loved ones. However, the widening gap between interbank and open market exchange rates, inflation etc., has created anxiety and losses to those who remit, and the families who are beneficiaries. This has forced our expatriates to resort to Hundi and other non-banking channels. It is also an accepted fact, that the real estate investors with black money, who make billions after paying a nominal tax, patronize Hundi operators. Foreign exchange remittances are allegedly being transferred to them abroad, whilst the poor beneficiaries of these remittances are paid in Pakistan at an exchange rate more than interbank rate. This has been going on for decades now. Those who benefit from Hundi are the powerful few corrupt elite of this country, who prefer to buy properties and settle their families abroad permanently. How else, can billions of dollars assets, be acquired abroad by few?

The Federal Government and all state institutions, if they are sincere, must rise up to face the challenge and offer our expatriates, a bonus of at least 3 to 4%, above the prevailing interbank rate, to boost much needed foreign exchange remittances. These remittances, from Gulf and Middle East, by our expatriates working on work visas, constitute major share of total remittances. The reverse flow of foreign exchange from Pakistan through non-banking channels can be curtailed, provided there is the political will and no conflicts of interest.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.