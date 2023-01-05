Share:

Thousands of highly educated and professional persons have been compelled to leave Pakistan due to the country’s ongoing political unrest and deepening economic difficulties.

According to a document from the Bureau of Immigration, this year alone saw a 300 percent surge in the country’s brain drain problem, with up to 765,000 people leaving Pakistan for a better life overseas. 92,000 highly educated individuals, including doctors, engineers, information technology specialists, and accountants, were also included in this year’s report. The long-term political unrest in Pakistan and the deepening economic crises have cast doubt on the country’s future. 765,000 highly educated and competent young people, including highly educated young doctors, engineers, IT professionals, accountants, and paramedics, have already emigrated from Pakistan as of the year 2022.

The top bureau officer claims that the main causes of this youth brain drain are rising inflation, unemployment, and political unpredictability. Pakistan has lost 7,000 engineers, 25,000 doctors, 1,600 nurses, 2,000 computer experts, 6,500 accountants, 2,600 agricultural experts, and 9,00 teachers as a result of this brain drain this year. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Malaysia, China, Japan, Turkey, Sudan, Romania, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Greece, and Italy were chosen by Pakistani specialists this year for the prospects over these countries.

The results show that approximately 40,000 youth traveled to Europe and other Asian nations, while over 730,000 young went to the Gulf States. According to a breakdown of the data by nation, 470,000 Pakistanis left for work in Saudi Arabia, 119,000 went to the United Arab Emirates, 77,000 went to Oman, 51,634 went to Qatar, and 2,000 to Kuwait. The government of Pakistan has to take some serious actions against ongoing hurdles (inflation, unemployment, and political instability).

SHAHID NASEER,

Turbat.