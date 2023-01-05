Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Author­ity, while going beyond its mandate, has started a shuttle bus service between Islamabad and Murree on subsidised rates, which could attract an audit objec­tion in future.

The said subsidised bus service will ply between Bhara Kahu, Islamabad to Lower Topa, Murree and M/S Faisal Mov­ers are engaged by the CDA for this pur­pose. According to sources, about eight buses would be operated on this route on daily basis with an interval of one and half hours in this week while from next week the service will be operated on the weekends alone.

The bus operator will charge Rs.250 per passenger from the CDA out of which Rs.100 will be collected from the passengers while rest of the burden will be borne by the civic authority as ‘sub­sidy’ from its own resources.

The service is envisioned to be pro­vided in the month of January so far, however, it could be extended subject to the viability and response of the com­muters. Since CDA is a municipal body, concerned circles believe that it has nothing to do with the operations of in­ter-provincial bus service on subsidised rates. A senior officer of the authority while talking to Daily The Nation has said that running a bus service between two different cities is beyond the man­date of CDA and it could attract audit objections over the move in future.

The bus service was inaugurated by three senior leaders of Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Ab­basi, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Hanif Abbasi, who will ultimately get politi­cal mileage from this initiative as Mr. Khaqan directly contests elections from Murree while rest of the two leaders have also a huge vote bank of the people originally belonging to the hill station in their respective constituencies.

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Islamabad Chapter Ali Nawaz Awan while responding on the project has termed it as highly ‘contro­versial and political.’

He said the CDA was the sole depart­ment, which was running in profit but now these leaders started to loot its re­sources to fulfil their political agendas. He questioned how CDA can run a bus service for the people of Murree by sell­ing its own plots, which are otherwise meant for the betterment of Islamabad and to meet its organisational expendi­tures only. Mr. Awan cited the example of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service for which CDA is paying huge share in subsidy and said it is another example of spending capital’s funds for political mileage.

He also questioned leadership of the CDA, who allowed running this ser­vice on authority’s expense and said they would be held responsible for this wrongdoing in future.

However, when contacted, Director Public Relations CDA Syed Asif Shah has said the bus service was launched on the directions of the Prime Minister Office and it have a nominal financial impact as it is being operated on con­cessional rates by M/s Faisal Movers—a bus operator engaged on Orange Line of the Metro Bus Service.