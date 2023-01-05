Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company organized a ceremony to give uniforms to LWMC employees in the Children’s Workshop. CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar attended the event as the chief guest; Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood and DG Operations Bilal Ashraf also joined the event. CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar, while addressing the workers in the ceremony, said that these workers have an important role in keeping the city clean. For the welfare of the workers, instructions have been issued for the establishment of a facility center and to provide medical insurance and all necessary resources, he added. According to a LWMC spokesperson, CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar distributed uniforms to 100 workers at the children’s workshop. In the next phase, new uniforms and shoes will also be provided to more workers. Town managers, fleet managers, and more than 100 sanitary workers from LWMC towns participated in the ceremony held at the children’s workshop.

Before that, 150 workers in Nishtar town and more than 150 workers in Data Ganj Bakhsh town also received uniforms and cleaning equipment. LWMC CEO Ali Anan further said that workers are a valuable asset; just as keeping the city clean is one of our top priorities, providing these true heroes (sanitary workers) with basic facilities is also the institution’s top priority. CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar has also requested the citizens cooperate with the LWMC staff to maintain cleanliness in the city and achieve a clean environment.