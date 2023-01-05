Share:

SOHBATPUR - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday expressed the hope that civilised societies would come forward to support the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit Pakistan at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan scheduled to be held in Geneva on January 9. The prime minister, while addressing a public gathering here after the inauguration of reconstructed Government Boys Secondary School of KiliJia Khan, said he was constantly contacting the leadership of the friendly countries to invite them to the conference.

“Yesterday, I talked to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim … He assured of sending a delegation to the conference. He will also join through Zoom,” he said and mentioned his telephonic interactions with the leaders of Turkey, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the purpose. The prime minister said he would co-chair the moot with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. However, he said, the government and the people of Pakistan would have to put in their efforts for rehabilitation. The government, he added, had already distributed Rs100 billion among the flood-affected people through BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme), but more funds were still needed to pay compensation for one million houses destroyed by the flood and many people were yet awaiting assistance for their rehabilitation. The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque of the newly built school building, announced to develop the facility at par with the Danish Schools of Punjab. He had committed to inaugurate the upgraded school on March 23, to be equipped with information technology facilities, including e-library, solar energy and playgrounds. He also announced the construction of 12 Danish Schools across Balochistan to provide equal educational facilities to the poor children of the province. The prime minister highly applauded the performance of the government officers and provincial leadership for completing the school building within two months and also announced Tamgha-e-Khidmat award for three officers, including chief secretary and secretary of education. He said the coalition government inherited a country with a breached IMF agreement, skyrocketing oil prices and reduced wheat production. He said the previous government had failed to purchase gas when it was the cheapest in the international market, compelling the incumbent government to spend $27 billion for oil import to fulfill energy needs. The prime minister, who also witnessed a students’ match, said the vision behind the Danish School was to bring the children of the far-flung areas into the mainstream.