KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

The meeting took place at the CM House, a statement said, mentioning that the spiritual leader thanked the government for facilitating his visit to Karachi and making the necessary security arrangements.

The CM lauded the efforts of the Dawoodi Bohra community, especially in the field of education, and hailed Saifuddin’s teachings as a driving force behind these noble efforts.

Saifuddin told Sindh CM about his visit to the shops and businesses of community members in the old city area, adding that the Bohra community played a major role in the trade and economy of the city.

The spiritual leader encouraged the government to make efforts to improve the economic condition and develop the infrastructure of Karachi. He also suggested that the government focus on the development of roads in Karachi to enhance the city’s overall infrastructure.

CM Murad Shah discussed the efforts of the government to improve water availability for the people of Karachi and explained the K-IV project, which will create a new water supply from the Keenjhar Lake with two pumping stations, each of which can pump up to 260 million gallons of water. He also explained the Government’s ongoing efforts in the Thar Coal Power Project.

Saifuddin told the CM that he advised his followers to abstain from cigarettes and drugs. They are not only hazardous to health but cause severe damage to the personal and social lives of their users, hindering their development.Toward the end of the meeting, CM Shah asked the spiritual leader to pray for the country and its people and that the Government may take up tasks for the country’s development and its citizens’ upliftment.

Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Chawla, Ikramullah Khan, and Barrister Murtaza Wahab were present at the meeting.

While the brother of the spiritual leader Shahzada Idris Badruddin, and his sons, Shahzada Jaffersadiq Imaduddin, Shahzada Taha Najmuddin, and Shahzada Husain Burhanuddin, were also present.