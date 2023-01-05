Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday claimed the a plan was made to assassinate him like former Punjab Governor and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Salman Taseer.

Addressing a press conference through video link, he claimed that the accused Naveed who fired bullets during PTI’s long march in Wazirabad to assassinate him was fully trained.

Regarding the video statement of the accused, the PTI chairman asked who was behind the video statement and releasing it to the media, adding that the DPO Wazirabad forwarded the video to the reporters who were reporting against his party and who asked the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to record another video.

“I couldn’t get the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident lodged until now despite repeated efforts,” he said and added who was afraid of the FIR.

Mr Khan went on to say that the Wazirabad attack accused Naveed s statement turned out to be a lie in the polygraphic test, which made it clear that Naveed was prepared and sent.

“Naveed said that he had no training in firing a pistol,” he said adding that Naveed was also not a religious man like Khawaja Asif.

The PTI chairman further said that the intention of the three shooters was to kill him in a planned manner.