Share:

A network of Islamic State, also called Daesh, militants involved in the attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul was killed in an operation, a spokesperson of the Taliban-led Afghan government said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the militants of the “dangerous network” were involved in targeting the Pakistani embassy and a hotel where Chinese nationals were staying in December last.

On Dec 2, the militants attacked the embassy in Afghanistan’s capital in which Chargé d’Affaires (CdA) to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani escaped unhurt but one of his guards was critically wounded.

The banned Islamic State group’s Khorasan chapter (IS-K) had claimed responsibility for the attack, confirming that it was targeting the Pakistani diplomat.

Following the attack, the Foreign Office said they remained in active contact with the Afghan authorities on the matter of a terrorist attack on Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul and expressed the confidence that it would be fully investigated and the perpetrators and their abettors would be brought to account.

On December 12, a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals was stormed by the militants, leaving two people injured. The Afghan security forces later responded the attack and killed three assailants.

Mr Mujhad, in a statement, said the militants killed in the operations were also involved in a bomb attack near a military airfield in Kabul and several other areas.

He said eight Daesh militants, including foreign nationals, were also killed in a similar operation in the Western Nimroz province. He said the killed terrorists had planned to launch attacks against key targets. He said three hideouts of the Daesh militants were eliminated during the operations.

The Afghan government’s spokesperson said seven Daesh members were also arrested while small arms, hand grenades, mines, suicide jackets and explosives were recovered from their possession.