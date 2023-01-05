Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Digital Transformation was at the heart of the country’s vision to create a conducive environment for technology development and growth, which included inviting and facilitating foreign investment in the IT sector and transforming the youth bulge into Information Technology savvy Human Resource for large-scale entry of the country into the fastgrowing international IT market. This, he said, would help in building Pakistan’s image, harnessing its business potential and promoting the export of the country’s IT services and products around the world. The President expressed these views while talking to a delegation of DigitalOcean, led by its CEO, Mr Yancy Spruill, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

The President said that a high level of commitment, taking the right decisions at the right time and implementing policies and decisions on a timeline basis was needed both at the federal and provincial levels to create a well-integrated and functional IT ecosystem in Pakistan to fully capitalize on the vibrancy of the youth, improve Pakistan’s IT exports by further improving the investment climate and imparting speedy but quality IT computer programming, Artificial Intelligence and computing skills to our huge youth bulge which was already contributing to the growth and progress of the IT sector in Pakistan. The President urged the need for the bureaucracy to assist all investors including foreign established and well-reputed IT firms and companies, keep their doors open, welcome investors warmly, help them complete their procedural requirements on a timeline basis and resolve their issues with due diligence on a top priority basis.