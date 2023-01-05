Share:

A tragic incident transpired in the locality of Surjani Town where a person was found dead in a rented flat. It is suspected that the cadaver was approximately 5-7 days old and people only came to know when mephitic spread as it was stared decomposing. The person who found dead used to live all alone in a rented flat and was jobless for many years. He had no children and divorced his wife long ago. His livelihood was managed and afforded by his brother who lives with family in another area situated far away from his area.

Such incidents tell us the story of the society we are living in about how disconnected we are. Neither neighbors nor relatives could inquire about his wellbeing as he would have not seen outside his flat and had not contacted relatives for about 5-7 days. May his soul rest in eternal peace who left the cruel society and the world.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.