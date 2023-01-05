Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - District administration will spend Rs600 million on repair and carpeting of three roads including Mahmood Kot, Vegetable Market and Alipur roads. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Samiullah Farooq said this while talking to media persons here on Wednesday. He stated that development projects were being completed at a rapid pace. A special focus is being done on repair of dilapidated roads.

Tenders process has been completed for repair and carpeting of Mehmood Kot, Vegetable Market and Alipur roads. The deputy commissioner further said that Alipur dual carriageway was his passion and he would get it approval soon. About enhancing the income of the district council, he said that the auction of “Pattan” had been completed at four million rupees. In the past, it was auctioned for only five lac rupees. He also said that College Sports Ground would also be restored to offer opportunities to the youngsters. Apart from this, the work on up-gradation of Faisal Stadium was also in progress.

Mehmood Kot sports ground will also be a gift to local citizens by the district administration. Sports events will be featured at this ground soon, he concluded.

MAXIMUM FACILITIES BEING PROVIDED AT GOVT HOSPITALS: CM ADVISOR

Advisor to Chief Minister, Akhtar Zaman Gujjar said that provincial government was providing maximum facilities at government hospitals to ensure best medical facilities for the masses across the province. During a visit to District Headquarters Hospital on Wednesday, he said that performance and service delivery has been improved at all government hospitals due to a special focus on the provision of basic health facilities by the incumbent provincial government.

He said the attendance of all doctors and paramedical staff was being monitored properly Later, he also visited the excise and taxation office and flour sale points of the district where he asked people about the facilities being offered by the government.

He said that flour supply was being strictly monitored and no negligence would be tolerated at any cost.