Share:

PESHAWAR - Rickshaw drivers and others staged protest rally in the city in protest against the halt to CNG supply in the provincial capital for one month. The government authorities announced to suspended CNG supply in Peshawar since January 1 to 30, with the aim of ensuring the supply to domestic consumers.

On Wednesday, the drivers parked their tri-wheelers on the main Circular Road that passes through the city areas, creating problems for motorists who remained stuck during the demonstration. Later, the rickshaw drivers and other drivers of CNG-run vehicles staged joint protest outside the provincial assembly building. They demanded reopening of the CNG stations that have been closed in Peshawar. On the other hand, the numbers of customers at the petrol filling stations have also witnessed a steep rise as one has to wait to petrol stations for their turn because gas is already not available.

Speakers at the protest rally said that there were hundreds of thousands of people associated with the CNG sector, including drivers, their helpers, workers and owners of CNG stations and others, who all face unemployment as a result of the closure of the gas stations.