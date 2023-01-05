Share:

A strong earthquake jolted Islamabad and several cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to private media, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.8 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindu Kash region with a depth of 189 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt in the federal capital, Charsadda, Peshawar, Batgaram, Khyber, Mansehra, and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Punjab, the tremors were felt in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupur, Sargodha, Murree and nearby cities where people came out of their offices and residents out of fear. Meanwhile, no loss of life or property has so far been reported as of now.

This is the second consecutive day that earthquake tremors were felt in the South Asian country. A day earlier, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit several cities in Punjab, including Lahore.