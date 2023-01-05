Share:

ISLAMABAD - The standing Committee on National Food Security and Research was informed on Wednesday that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has deferred the fixing of electricity tariff of Rs13 per unit for electric tube-wells.

The meeting of the standing committee was held under the chairmanship of Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, MNA, in the committee room of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), near NADRA Headquarters, Islamabad. Secretary of the ministry informed the committee that the ‘Kissan Package-2022’ was announced by the Prime Minister and the Economic Coordination Committee approved the summary on 14 November, 2022 while the fixing of electricity tariff of Rs13 per unit for electric tube-wells was deferred by the ECC. He further apprised the committee that the pending issue of tariff for electric tube-wells was approved by ECC on 28th November, 2022, after ratification of all 15 schemes of Kissan Package from Cabinet. The ministry officially notified the Kissan Package on 12th December, 2022. Furthermore, for effective implementation of the Kissan Package, a committee has been appointed by the Prime Minister The Secretary told the committee that on the direction of the federal cabinet, public wheat stocks were re-verified and a net shortfall of 2.60m metric ton (MMT) was reported by the provincial food departments. He added that the federal cabinet allowed import of 2.60 MMT by the TCP through open tendering process as well as under G2G arrangements at the lowest offer. The committee was informed that 1.224 MMT wheat has been arrived and remaining quantity will arrive till March 31, 2023.

The committee deferred the matter regarding Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, Faisalabad and proposal of provincial government for declaration of “Bahawalpur Agriculture Research Institute as a Secretariat of South Punjab” (moved by Raja Riaz Ahmad, MNA and Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, MNA).