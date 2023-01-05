Share:

ISLAMABAD - Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has allowed the government to transfer approximately Rs10 billion from Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for hiring internees under National Development Internship Programme (NDIP).

Under the programme, the government will divert funds from development budget to the payment of stipend to 20,000 interns, official documents available with The Nation reveal. The ECNEC on Wednesday approved National Development Internship Programme (NDIP), said a press statement issued here. The programme aims to enhance the capacity of young Pakistanis in their relevant educational areas and enhance their practical and technical skills and provide opportunity to introduce fresh ideas in the development sector of Pakistan. The expenditure of the programme will be met from the development projects being implemented under PSDP, said the statement.

After the nod of the ECNEC, the government will formally launch the process of hiring 20,000 interns in new/ ongoing development schemes during current financial year 2022-23.

According to the documents, stipend to the internees shall be paid from the funds reserved under the head of contingency of development projects.

Under the NDIP, the development scheme costing over Rs50 million will be eligible for award of internships. The development schemes costing Rs50 to 250 million will hire five interns and it will have a financial impact of Rs2.4 million.

There will be 10 interns in the project costing Rs250 to 500 million and it will have a financial impact of Rs4.8 million on the project. Development schemes costing Rs500 million to Rs2 billion will be eligible for hiring 15 interns, having a financial impact of Rs7.2 million.PSDP projects costing Rs2 billion to Rs5 billion will hire 20 interns and it will have a financial impact of Rs9.6 million. Development projects worth Rs5 billion to Rs10 billion will hire 25 interns and it will have a financial impact of Rs12 million on the project.

Similarly the projects costing above Rs10 billion will hire 5O interns and it will have a financial impact of Rs24 million. The interns will be hired to various development projects for a period of one year. The age limit of the interns has been capped at 30 years and a stipend of Rs40,000 per month will be paid to them.

Any Pakistani citizen with 16 years HEC recognised degree or three years’ diploma of associate engineer, paramedic/technician courses, or any other recognised three-year diploma after intermediate in a technical field will be eligible for the NDIP.