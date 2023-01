Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given one week to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for holding intra-party elections.

A three-member commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, conducted hearing over delay in intra-party elections in political parties of the country.

The commission warned the PML-N that its election symbol would be taken back if it failed to hold polls in one week.