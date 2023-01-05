Share:

STOCKHOLM - Swedish director Ruben Ostlund is aiming to get his famously straight-faced compatriots out of their seats with a special screening of Palme d´Or-winning satire “Triangle of Sadness”. Spectators will be asked to provide the provocateur filmmak­er with details about themselves in a form before the showing later this month, and will be pushed to interact with the movie. “Compared to coun­tries like France and the US, the Nordics have a more passive audience culture”, the two-time Palme d´Or winner said in a statement. “Here we hide in our seats, taking less responsibility for the show”, he said, adding that “after screen­ings we go home without discussing what we´ve seen”. The screening is set for January 28 at the Gothenburg Film Festival in Sweden. Ostlund, 48, said that watching a film together “intensi­fies the experience and sets a higher standard for what´s shown on the screen”. “For cinematic culture to flourish and reach its full potential, the audience must understand the part they play”, he said. “Triangle of Sadness”, a sharp sat­ire about class conflict, won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.