ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday strongly rejected the “baseless and frivolous” accusations made by the Indian external affairs minister, stating that his latest tirade was a reflection of the growing frustration over India’s failure to malign and isolate Pakistan. Responding to media queries regarding a series of recent statements made by the Indian Minister of External Affairs targeting Pakistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “Pakistan rejects the baseless and frivolous accusations made by the Indian External Affairs Minister. His latest tirade is a reflection of growing frustration over India’s failure to malign and isolate Pakistan.” She added; “For the last several years, India has been engaged in a malicious campaign to mislead the international community through a fictitious narrative of victimhood and vile anti-Pakistan propaganda. This practice must stop.”

India’s continued anti-Pakistan diatribe cannot hide its brazen involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil; nor can it conceal the reality of state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK, she said.

“Instead of pointing finger at others, India should itself end its involvement in terrorism, subversion and espionage against Pakistan. Only a few weeks ago, a dossier was released containing irrefutable evidence that substantiated India’s involvement in the 2021 terrorist attack in a peaceful Lahore neighbourhood," he said.