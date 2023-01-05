ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar once again ruled out the possibility of country’s default saying that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves would improve with the help of inflows from friendly countries including Saudi Arabia and China.
“The PTI presentation [white paper] was selective, misrepresented and economic indicators were misleading,” the minister said while addressing a press conference along with cabinet members. He was flanked by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and State Minister for Finance and Revenue Ayesha Ghaus Pasha. Talking about economic situation, the finance minister said that current economic situation is the outcome of PTI’s 42-months policies. He informed that the country’s foreign exchange reserves would improve as the Saudi Arabia is all set to help Pakistan. The government is expecting to receive inflows from Saudi Arabia within current month. Meanwhile, China has also assured to help Pakistan in building its foreign exchange reserves. He claimed that country’s foreign exchange reserves would far improve by the end of June this year as compared to the current position. He said that the government is following the privatization programme of LNG plants and shares of some public sector entities with the friendly countries. The minister said that the government is considering mini budget. The government may impose a flood levy ranging from one to three percent on all imports. Meanwhile, a windfall tax on lofty profits in the banking sector is also under consideration. The government is bi-furcating the profits earned by the banks in the form of alleged currency manipulation with their normal income to impose the additional tax. He said that the government has faced tax collection shortfall in December mainly due to the court’s decision to withdraw super tax on affluent class, which was supposed to generate massive revenue.
Ishaq Dar said that the government is committed to complete the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s programme for the second time. Earlier, the PML-N was the only government who completed the IMF’s programme in country’s history. He said that there is no issue with 9th IMF review. However, the Fund has asked to share the data of second quarter of current fiscal year and flood related expenditures. He said that country’s credibility was eroded due to the policies of PTI’s government. He was of the view that IMF might club the 9th and 10th review. However, the IMF would take the final decision in this regard. “[Our government] saved the country from default. And with complete conviction, I can say that Pakistan will never default,” Dar said. “We will repay all the debts and people should not worry about it. [The PDM] came into power to save the state, not for mere politics,” the finance minister stressed. Dar asked the PTI to stop “propagating” misleading reports of Pakistan’s default as he said that due to the party’s governance, all international rating agencies had downgraded the country.
The finance minister also admitted that inflation increased in the country, which is painful. However, he claimed that the government is taking measures to control the inflation. He said that the government has reduced the oil prices upto Rs30 per liter since October 2022. Ahsan Iqbal blamed the PTI’s economic policies for the increase in inflation rate in the country. He further said that the coalition government had to increase fuel prices to honour the commitments made by the PTI to IMF. The country was brought back from the brink of default through import management, resurrection of the IMF programme and reduction in current account deficit. He said friendly countries have announced their support which will help manage forex reserves in the country.
Earlier, Ishaq Dar said PTI’s presentation of selective and misrepresented economic indicators is an attempt to mislead the citizens of Pakistan. He said the economic situation since April last year is strongly influenced by PTI’s mismanagement of the economy in last four years and its negative effects continue to impact the economy even now. He said it ignores the impact of difficult international economic situation caused by commodity super cycle, Russia-Ukraine War and one of the biggest natural catastrophe 2022 floods in Pakistan.
He said investment as a percent of GDP was higher during PML-N government as compared to PTI tenure. He said inflation rate during the PML-N Government was 8.6 percent to 2.9 percent while in PTI tenure, maximum inflation index reached 12.2 percent. He said budgetary allocation of BISP has been increased to Rs364 billion and the government planned to expand the scope of BISP and increase the number of beneficiaries up to 10 million.
Ishaq Dar said that they oversaw a period where the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country improved from $244 billion to $356 billion. During our tenure, we increased the size of the country’s economy by $112 billion in comparison to the PTI raised $61 billion in their last tenure from 2018 to 2022,” he added.
Quoting reports of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dar said that the economic growth rate this year will be 2.7 percent. He said that the deficit when they left in 2018 was at 5.8 percent. But onwards the end of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure, it had swelled to 7.6%. The interest rate in 2018 was 7.5%, and in July 2019, the interest rate rose to 13.25%.
He added that the PML-N government kept the monetary policy at 7.5%, but the PTI increased it to 13.25% in July 2019. Dar added that the PML-N ended load shedding, but PTI’s government could not carry the legacy forward and load shedding hit the masses once more.
The finance minister said PTI added Rs19,000 billion in loans, while it left total loans worth Rs53,544 billion for the coalition government.