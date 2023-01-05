Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar once again ruled out the possibility of coun­try’s default saying that Pakistan’s foreign ex­change reserves would improve with the help of inflows from friendly countries including Sau­di Arabia and China.

“The PTI presentation [white paper] was se­lective, misrepresent­ed and economic indi­cators were misleading,” the minister said while addressing a press con­ference along with cab­inet members. He was flanked by Federal Min­ister for Planning, De­velopment and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for En­ergy Khurram Dast­gir, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minis­ter for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and State Minister for Finance and Revenue Ayesha Ghaus Pasha. Talking about economic situa­tion, the finance min­ister said that current economic situation is the outcome of PTI’s 42-months policies. He in­formed that the country’s for­eign exchange reserves would improve as the Saudi Arabia is all set to help Pakistan. The gov­ernment is expecting to receive inflows from Saudi Arabia with­in current month. Meanwhile, China has also assured to help Pakistan in building its foreign exchange reserves. He claimed that country’s foreign exchange reserves would far improve by the end of June this year as compared to the current posi­tion. He said that the govern­ment is following the privatiza­tion programme of LNG plants and shares of some public sec­tor entities with the friend­ly countries. The minister said that the government is consid­ering mini budget. The govern­ment may impose a flood levy ranging from one to three per­cent on all imports. Meanwhile, a windfall tax on lofty profits in the banking sector is also un­der consideration. The govern­ment is bi-furcating the profits earned by the banks in the form of alleged currency manipula­tion with their normal income to impose the additional tax. He said that the government has faced tax collection shortfall in December mainly due to the court’s decision to withdraw su­per tax on affluent class, which was supposed to generate mas­sive revenue.

Ishaq Dar said that the gov­ernment is committed to com­plete the International Mone­tary Fund (IMF)’s programme for the second time. Earlier, the PML-N was the only govern­ment who completed the IMF’s programme in country’s histo­ry. He said that there is no issue with 9th IMF review. However, the Fund has asked to share the data of second quarter of cur­rent fiscal year and flood relat­ed expenditures. He said that country’s credibility was erod­ed due to the policies of PTI’s government. He was of the view that IMF might club the 9th and 10th review. However, the IMF would take the final decision in this regard. “[Our government] saved the country from default. And with complete conviction, I can say that Pakistan will never default,” Dar said. “We will repay all the debts and people should not worry about it. [The PDM] came into power to save the state, not for mere politics,” the finance minister stressed. Dar asked the PTI to stop “propagat­ing” misleading reports of Paki­stan’s default as he said that due to the party’s governance, all in­ternational rating agencies had downgraded the country.

The finance minister also ad­mitted that inflation increased in the country, which is pain­ful. However, he claimed that the government is taking mea­sures to control the inflation. He said that the government has reduced the oil prices upto Rs30 per liter since October 2022. Ahsan Iqbal blamed the PTI’s economic policies for the increase in inflation rate in the country. He further said that the coalition government had to increase fuel prices to hon­our the commitments made by the PTI to IMF. The country was brought back from the brink of default through import man­agement, resurrection of the IMF programme and reduction in current account deficit. He said friendly countries have an­nounced their support which will help manage forex reserves in the country.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar said PTI’s presentation of selective and misrepresented economic in­dicators is an attempt to mis­lead the citizens of Pakistan. He said the economic situation since April last year is strongly influenced by PTI’s mismanage­ment of the economy in last four years and its negative effects continue to impact the economy even now. He said it ignores the impact of difficult internation­al economic situation caused by commodity super cycle, Rus­sia-Ukraine War and one of the biggest natural catastrophe 2022 floods in Pakistan.

He said investment as a per­cent of GDP was higher during PML-N government as com­pared to PTI tenure. He said in­flation rate during the PML-N Government was 8.6 percent to 2.9 percent while in PTI ten­ure, maximum inflation index reached 12.2 percent. He said budgetary allocation of BISP has been increased to Rs364 billion and the government planned to expand the scope of BISP and increase the number of benefi­ciaries up to 10 million.

Ishaq Dar said that they over­saw a period where the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country improved from $244 billion to $356 billion. During our tenure, we increased the size of the country’s economy by $112 billion in comparison to the PTI raised $61 billion in their last tenure from 2018 to 2022,” he added.

Quoting reports of the Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF), Dar said that the economic growth rate this year will be 2.7 percent. He said that the defi­cit when they left in 2018 was at 5.8 percent. But onwards the end of the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure, it had swelled to 7.6%. The interest rate in 2018 was 7.5%, and in July 2019, the interest rate rose to 13.25%.

He added that the PML-N gov­ernment kept the monetary policy at 7.5%, but the PTI in­creased it to 13.25% in July 2019. Dar added that the PML-N ended load shedding, but PTI’s government could not carry the legacy forward and load shed­ding hit the masses once more.

The finance minister said PTI added Rs19,000 billion in loans, while it left total loans worth Rs53,544 billion for the coali­tion government.