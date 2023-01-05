Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood laid the foundation stone of the country’s first ever Hockey High Performance Cen­ter here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Af­fairs Punjab Musarrat Jabeen, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Umair Has­san, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and other officials were also pres­ent on this occasion.

While giving briefing, the DG Sports Punjab informed that the location of High Performance Cen­tre for Hockey has been changed as per its suitability and now this elite facility will be built at archery ground opposite NPSC E-Library.

Talking to the media, Pun­jab Minister for Sports Malik Taimoor Masood said that the High Performance Centre for Hockey would prove to be a revo­lutionary measure for the revival of hockey. “Around 100 players will be given modern training in the state-of-the-art project, which will be completed within a period of two years with a cost of over Rs 70 crore,” he added.

The Minister informed that a modern gym, conference hall, training hall and astro-turf on top floor will be constructed in the High Performance Center. “The second Hockey High Performance Center will be built in Faisalabad in near future,” he added.

He said that the Hockey High Performance Center will defi­nitely be a great facility for young male and female hockey players from across the country. “Our tal­ented players will be able to pol­ish their skills under the supervi­sion of qualified hockey coaches at this center,” he added.