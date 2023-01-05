Share:

QUETTA - Member Balochistan As­sembly Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani reiterat­ing the government’s com­mitment said that resolving the problems faced by Mir Chakar Khan Rind Univer­sity Sibi (MCKRUS) was among top priorities of the incumbent government. He expressed these views dur­ing his visit to the MCKRUS here on Wednesday. Vice Chancellor (VC) of MCKRUS Professor Dr Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah and the fac­ulty of the varsity accorded him a warm welcome on his arrival. Talking to the VC and other faculty members, the member provincial as­sembly said that apart from other unsolved issues, in­cluding transport, PC-1 of the university would also be included in the next PSDP. He stressed that the students of the province should secure their future by focusing on educational activities, “as history is witness that the nations who paid special attention to education suc­ceeded”. Earlier, the MPA also visited different sections and departments of the varsity, including computer lab, li­brary, law department, man­agement sciences and other departments.