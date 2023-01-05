Share:

Nation can’t be deceived through fudged figures.

LAHORE - Pakistan - Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Central Punjab Hammad Azhar came down hard on the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as he accused him of presenting wrong statistics in a failed attempt to hoodwink the nation. “Ishaq Dar has tried to throw dust into the eyes of the nation by presenting a rosy picture of the otherwise fast sinking economy”, he said in his reaction to finance minister’s press conference on Wednesday. Hammad Azhar said that the so-called PDM’s economic wizard who had ruined the well-performing Pakistan’s economy was yet to come out of figure manipulation. He stressed that the country needed serious economic decision-making and not artifice to pull the country out of the prevailing quagmire. He said that the nation could not be deceived through fudged figures as the whole world knew that Pakistan’s economy had been bankrupted by the PDM government. He asked Ishaq Dar to tell him as to why the industries were closing down and the inflation had increased at breakneck speed. Hammad Azhar asked Ishaq Dar to answer as to why the international organizations were downgrading Pakistan’s economy? He maintained that the gravity of the situation could be judged from the fact that the foreign exchange reserves remained less than $6 billion but the finance minister was throwing dust in the eyes of the nation with false figures.