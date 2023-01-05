Share:

Hyderabad Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission Sindh to postpone local government elections in two constituencies of the division for up to two months on account of the destruction caused by recent floods. The elections were set to be held on Jan 15.

Mr Memon stated that Dadu was the worst hit district as its constituencies Mehar and Kherpur Nathan were still inundated with food water which impedes people’s movement across the district thus reducing the turnout substantially. “The administration has not yet fully drained the water”, he added.

On the other hand, ECP monitoring team has taken action against the violation of code of conduct in Karachi and Hyderabad. District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Kemari Muhammad Hanif said warnings had been issued to LG election candidates for announcing development projects and holding corner meeting without administration’s permission when elections were nearing. ECP Jamshoro also overviewed the observance of code of conduct in the district.