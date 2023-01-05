Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday lambasted the coalition government for putting Pakistan into a quagmire.

The PTI chief met the party lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who informed him of threats to leave the party they had received on phone calls. Mr Khan directed lawmakers to begin the PTI’s protest movement on Jan 7 with protests and rallies in various constituencies for three days.

Mr Khan expressed his concern about the increasing terrorism in the KP, saying it was deplorable that terrorism was on the rise in the province. The deposed premier also expressed his concern about the economic situation and took a swipe at the incumbent government in this regard, adding that the coalition government wasted the efforts of the PTI-led government.

Recalling the importance of the general elections, Mr Khan said for the economic prosperity, there was a dire need of announcing the snap polls. Lamenting that the country was witnessing back-breaking inflation, Mr Khan urged people to pour onto streets and stage protest.