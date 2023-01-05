Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah alleged on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was continuously staging drama over the gunfire incident for over a month, claiming that the latter did not suffer a bullet injury.

At a press conference, Mr Sanaullah, flanked by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, said it s strange that the deposed premier s leg was not fractured. He said: "Supposedly, if Imran was shot, it would only take him two weeks to recover, but he [Imran] still claims it will take him another month or two for his recovery."

Talking about the JIT report on the gunfire incident, Mr Sanaullah stated, "The JIT was formed, which was led by Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, but nobody knows about the report, and it [the report] was not presented before the court." But it was strange how the report ended up in the hands of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry."

Saying that nobody but Naveed Bashir was involved in the incident, he claimed that whatever statement he gave was 100 per cent true and that no other person or entity was involved in the incident.

As for the National Security Committee (NSC), Mr Sanaullah said that in the NSC moot, it was clarified that no negotiation would be held with any terrorist organisations. He said the talks over this matter would be held with Afghanistan’s interim government.