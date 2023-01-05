Share:

LAHORE - In continuation of a tirade of accusations against the former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday alleged that General Bajwa had planned to get him (Imran) killed and impose emergency in the country. According to Bol TV website, the PTI chief said that he would hold a press conference on Thursday (today) to reveal some facts regarding the assassination attempt on his life in Wazirabad on November 3. Khan also said that he was receiving messages asking him not to criticize Gen Bajwa as he had now retired from the army service. “But I have decided to play out of the crease now. I cannot hide Gen Bajwa’s crimes anymore”, he said.

The PTI chief disagreed with the stance of his political opponents that the assassination attempt on

him was carried out in religious hatred. “I have been asserting that it was a conspiracy.”, he said. The latest allegation by Imran Khan against the ex-army chief seems to be the culmination of his previous assertions. Since his ouster from power because of a notrust motion in April 20022, the PTI chairman has been holding Gen. Bajwa responsible for the fall of his government and giving free hand to his political opponents.

Meanwhile, the PTI’s Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that a statement attributed to Chairman PTI Imran Khan is misleading and out of context. “He [Imran Khan] will be addressing a press conference tomorrow on JIT revelations. We cannot pin blame until investigations are finallized he said.