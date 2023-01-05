Share:

RAWALPINDI - Indonesian Ambassador to Pak­istan Adam Tugio during his vis­it to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Wednesday urged Pakistani businessmen should take ad­vantage of Indonesia’s emerging market. Adam Tugio said that Indonesia seeks to increase bi­lateral trade with Pakistan and strengthen trade and business relations.

He said that Indonesia could provide Pakistan with opportu­nities for trade and economic activities in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASE­ANs) market with a population of 623 million, which would enhance the growth of trade between the two countries. He said that Pakistan and Indone­sia already have a preliminary agreement on the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), which has boosted bilateral trade in various sectors.

Pakistan has a lot of potential in traditional herbal medicines, he added. He pointed out that herbal medicines are receiving a very positive response from the world population. The Am­bassador said that the Embassy would participate in the Food Festivals and Exhibitions orga­nized by the Chamber.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq briefed the Ambassador about the ongoing activities of the Rawalpindi Chamber.