KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Wednes­day announced staging massive pro­test outside Sindh Chief Minister House on January 5 over fear of anoth­er delay in local bodies’ elections in the city. He alleged that Sindh government and Muttahida Qaumi Movement -Pakistan (MQM-P) were hatching a conspiracy to escape elections. Hafiz Naeem slammed the conspirators for doing so whenever they were head­ing towards polls in the metropolis. He said that Sindh government and MQM - fearing to lose against JI - are dodging the elections. Taking strong exception to any further extension in the polling date, he called for the electoral exer­cise in the megacity on January 15.