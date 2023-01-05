KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Wednesday announced staging massive protest outside Sindh Chief Minister House on January 5 over fear of another delay in local bodies’ elections in the city. He alleged that Sindh government and Muttahida Qaumi Movement -Pakistan (MQM-P) were hatching a conspiracy to escape elections. Hafiz Naeem slammed the conspirators for doing so whenever they were heading towards polls in the metropolis. He said that Sindh government and MQM - fearing to lose against JI - are dodging the elections. Taking strong exception to any further extension in the polling date, he called for the electoral exercise in the megacity on January 15.
January 05, 2023
